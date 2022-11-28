U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,519 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 117,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.77 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

