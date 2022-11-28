U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

