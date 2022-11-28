U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

