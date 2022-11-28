U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,794 shares of company stock worth $91,682,434. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ABNB opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

