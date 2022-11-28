U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,154 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Halliburton by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,008,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 114,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Halliburton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 582,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

