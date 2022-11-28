U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZEK worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

