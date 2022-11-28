U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

Featured Articles

