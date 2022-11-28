U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,523.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on REZI. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

