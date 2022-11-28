U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

