U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $11.17 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

