U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.