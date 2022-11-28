U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after buying an additional 78,646 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.76 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

