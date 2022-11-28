U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $342.06 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

