U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $529.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

