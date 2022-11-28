UBS Group Lowers Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 308 ($3.64) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Man Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

