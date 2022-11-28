Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Financial Contrast

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Umpqua pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Umpqua and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 3 0 0 2.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Umpqua has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 26.65% 14.10% 1.18% Finward Bancorp 18.63% 10.91% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.32 billion 3.33 $420.30 million $1.58 12.82 Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.08 $14.96 million $3.58 9.02

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Umpqua beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

