Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on U. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:U opened at $35.69 on Monday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $81,127 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

