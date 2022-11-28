Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
About Universal Security Instruments
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.