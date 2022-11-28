USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $225.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $238.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.