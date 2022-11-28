USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.99 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UDR

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

