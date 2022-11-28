USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 385 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.91 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

