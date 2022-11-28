USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,076 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

