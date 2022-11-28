Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Shares of MTN opened at $265.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $348.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

