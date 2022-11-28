Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

