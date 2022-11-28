Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $31.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTWRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

VTWRF stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

