Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $31.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTWRF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.