Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $166.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

