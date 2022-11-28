Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

