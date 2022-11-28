Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.