Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,512 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,699,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 335,598 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in MetLife by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in MetLife by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in MetLife by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.95 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

