Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 34,937 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.