Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,435 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.22. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

