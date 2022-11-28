Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

