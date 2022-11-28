Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.98 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $323.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

