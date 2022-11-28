Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $722,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 78.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 663.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 89,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $188.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average is $168.38. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

