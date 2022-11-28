Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $739,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

WRB opened at $75.19 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

