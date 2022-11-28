Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $456.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

