Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

