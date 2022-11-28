Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,906,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,913,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $58.73 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

