Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.43 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average is $322.54.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

