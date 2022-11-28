Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $774,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Progressive by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

PGR opened at $131.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

