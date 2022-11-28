Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 87,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $262.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $264.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

