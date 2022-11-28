Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 46.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

CVX stock opened at $179.94 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

