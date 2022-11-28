Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

