Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

VNNVF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.