Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.