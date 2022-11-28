Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

