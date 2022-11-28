Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $84,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 107.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.7% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.0% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $164.46 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

