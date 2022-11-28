Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Weber has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

