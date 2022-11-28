Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,450,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,664,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,043,000 after buying an additional 266,155 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

